Emma Jemegah and Romanus Ugwu

The 12th edition of the Nigeria Police Games, tagged Anambra 2020 finally came ended yesterday with Team Force Headquarters (FHQ) Abuja dethroning Zone 2 to emerged overall winners.

FHQ won a total of 239 medals comprising of 102 gold, 70 silver and 67 bronze medals to top the overall medals table, relegating defending champions Zone 2 to the first runners up with 198 medals (63 gold, 80 silver and 55 bronze medals) to finish the Games as runners up while Zone 11 placed 3rd with total of 119 medals of 42 gold, 32 silver and 45 bronze.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Games, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Abubakar, showered praises on the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano over the successful hosting of the 12th Nigeria Police Games.

Abubakar gave the commendation at the Alex Ekwueme Square, venue of the week-long games.