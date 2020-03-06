Police Force Headquarters are number one the medals table of the 12th Nigerian Police Games taking place in Awka Anambra State.

With a total of 14 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals, the FHQ police athletes occupy the top position as at 7pm on Thursday evening.

Zone 11 is in the second position with 11 gold, three silver and 13 bronze medals while Zone seven occupies the third position with five gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

Zone 9 with 4 gold, 0 silver and 14 bronze medals is in 4th position just as Zone 2 is currently 5th with three gold, 18 silver and 8 bronze medals..

Meanwhile, a total of 250 athletes from Anambra State will be competing in this year’s National.Sports Festival billed to start in Edo State on March 20.

Similarly facilities put in place for the 2020 biennial Nigeria Police Games in Anambra State is capable of hosting the National Sports Festival as well as other spots festival in the country. After going round the venues of the ongoing police games which end tomorrow, Governor Willie Obiano noted on Thursday that the games have given Anambra contingents the much needed tonic to excel at the forthcoming festival in Edo.

Also, the Force Public Relations Officer DCP Frank Mba, has expressed satisfaction over the success of this year’s Nigeria Police Games noting that it is an indication that that the games have continued to improve with every edition..

“Anambra state has shown capacity in effectively hosting the games and we must not fail to commend Gov Willie Obiano for showing magnanimity to the Nigerian Police in the area of not only sports development but also security of life and prosperity.

Gov Obiano said that the facilities already in the state would be used for the training of young men and women of Anambra extraction to build capacity in the area of sports.

He noted that the commercial activities in the state since the police games have improved the revenue for the state and that of business men and women in the state.