Romanus Ugwu

The 12th edition of the Nigeria Police Games tagged ‘Anambra 2020’ finally came to the close Saturday with Team Force Headquarters (FHQ) Abuja dethroning Zone 2 to emerged as the overall winners.

FHQ won a total of 239 medals comprising of 102 gold, 70 silver and 67 bronze to top the overall medals table, relegating defending champions Zone 2 to the first runners up with 198 medals.

The medals table showed that Zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun had 63 gold, 80 silver and 55 bronze to finish the games as runners up, while Zone 11 placed 3rd with a total of 119 medals of 42 gold, 32 silver and 45 bronze.

Speaking during the colourful closing ceremony, Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano urged the athletes to project the state in a positive light having enjoyed the hospitality and peace enjoyed by the residents of the state.

It is a night with the ANAMBRA people – Promoting Community Policing Through Sports. Grand finale of the #NigeriaPoliceGames @anambrastate_ ng 2020 pic.twitter.com/4zLVwGAe6I — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) March 7, 2020

Insisting that all the participants are winners, Governor Obiano said: “When I reflect on what has happened here since we gathered here only last Saturday, I begin to realise that so much has happened in just one week.

“Again, when I reflect on what has happened, I begin to realise that we can write a sporting new chapter of history in one week and that we can also write a new book of greatness in one week.

“History and greatness are what this game has done and we have put out an amazing narrative of excellence in one week.

“Hosting the 12th edition of the biennial police games has brought out the best in us; nothing else unites a people like sports and nothing renews national unity and heals the cracks between people like sports.

“I have no doubt that many of the participants of these games may never have visited Anambra if not for ‘Anambra 2020’.

“I am sure that after experiencing Anambra for seven days, the athletes and officials will have a more balanced view of the state and a richer story to tell,” Obiano said.

The governor urged the participants of the games to preach the success story of the state to their respective states, families and friends.

Obiano boasted that Anambra had become a destination of choice for those seeking peace.

He expressed joy that the games were successfully concluded without any unpleasant incident.