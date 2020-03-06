Emma Jemegah, Romanus Ugwu

The Chairman Nigerian Police Athletics Association and member sports planning committee, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zubairu Muazu, has expressed confidence that athletes participating in the 12th Biennial Police Games will produce new world records.

Speaking on the sideline of the ongoing track and field events at Rojeny International stadium in Oba, Anambra state, he admitted that the tournament encountered logistics and technical challenges, commending the state government for intervening.

On his impression about the tournament and the challenges, he said: “I will say so far so good after taking off in a colourful ceremony on Saturday. As at Wednesday, some of the events have been concluded and we are coasting to the finish line.

“Of course, there have been challenges right from the beginning and it is obvious you can’t organise competition of this magnitude without encountering such. One of them is that Anambra State has lots of sporting facilities but many of them are lying waste.

“We were disappointed the first time we came to Rojeny stadium, but government intervenes and upgraded the facilities. Government equally upgraded the facilities in other sporting centres. There are new volleyball, handball, basketball courts built for this tournament.

“The state government deserve commendations for hosting this tournament. Moving athletes from 12 zones and Force Headquarters posed lots of logistic challenges,” he said.

The AIG also spoke on the takeaway of the tournament, noting: