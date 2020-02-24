The Nigerian Police Force are very flexible with there athletes and they are always encouraged to have the best of their sports and policing careers respectively.

Four centres in Awka, Anambra State will host the 12th edition of the Police Games between February 29 and March 7 in Awka, Anambra State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba at the weekend said 31 sports would be competed for at the event.

Mba added that police athletes are always encouraged to get to the peak of their respective sports careers.

“There are many examples to show that we are always ready to boost our athletes. We grant that exceptional leave of absence and when they retire, we reabsorb them.

“This is a huge contribution to the development of sports and that is why we want to use the forthcoming Police Games to identify new talents and nurture them to the top. We have the talents,” Mba said.

“There were plans to use this event not only to prepare the police athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Benin, but also to begin the process of bringing out athletes that would take over from great police ambassadors like Chioma Ajunwa, late Sunday Bada and Samuel Peter.”

A total of 12 zones would be competing at the games with all zones having three states each except zones 2 and 6. Zone 2 comprises only Lagos and Ogun, while Zone 6 (Calabar) comprises four states.