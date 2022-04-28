From Fred Itua, Abuja

The police on Monday grilled Mr Police grill Akwa Ibom APC chairman loyal to Akpabio over forgery allegations, factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

The arrest was on the heels of a petition filed against him by the chairman of the State Congress Committee of the party, Banki Sheriff, who had accused him of forging his signature on what Ntokekpo had been parading as a result of the State Congress where he declared himself the winner.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

National chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had, against an Abuja Court of Appeal’s order asking members to maintain the status quo, sworn in Mr Stephen Ntokekpo as chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom State after he secured a judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court which sacked Mr Austin Ekanem and declared him the winner of the congress.

Mr Ekanem had earlier been declared as the winner of the State Congress after pooling about 1,200 votes. The Congress was conducted at Sheer Grace Arena, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by the Banki Sheriff’s seven-man Congress panel dispatched for the exercise in October 2021 by Mai Mala Buni Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Leaders of the party have been “up in arms” against Ntokekpo who they said never participated in the Congress.

Alarmed by the petition filed in January, a team of intelligence officers swung into action and got Ntokekpo on Monday. He was released on bail and asked not to go far from Abuja and to ensure he reports for interrogation whenever the police need him.

“The situation is delegate and complicated for the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the ruling party by the failure of the Adamu NWC to obey court orders and their seeming backing of Mr Ntokekpo after withdrawing an appeal which the Buni Caretaker Committee filed against the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja,” a member of the party explained.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

A statement by Solomon Johnny, publicity secretary of the party in Akwa Ibom State, warned aspirants not to deal with the embattled chairman, as he has been rendered unfit in law to handle any party business given the subsisting Court order to maintain the Status quo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In a statement issued Wednesday evening in Uyo, the State Capital, Mr Johnny said: “We caution our party members against dealing with unauthorized persons parading themselves as officers of the party in Akwa Ibom State.

“We remind our party members that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had ordered that parties contesting the State Chairmanship position of the party maintain the status quo pending the determination of substantive matters before the court.

“That Court order makes everything done regarding the nomination process outside the watch and supervision of Mr Austin Ekanem a nullity and void at Law. For emphasis, that court order makes the Austin Ekanem led State Executive Committee of our great party the lawful exco to transact party business in Akwa Ibom State till the determination of the suit in court.

“We urge our members to discountenance any directive that is contrary to this position. Such directives are forged by the group of marauders who have become audacious criminals currently being investigated by the Police over their roles in forging Congress results to ambush the Court to give them judgement.”

It is not very clear which faction of the party will handle the nomination processes billed to commence in no distant time. The odds however favour the Ekanem-led State Executive in view of the court order.

Sheriff, who conducted the Congress, vowed in an interview to ensure that the outcome of the congress is not upturned by Mr Ntokekpo.

Reacting, Imo Akpan, a member of APC and ally of the embattled chairman, said the claims that the document was forged are false.

He said he honoured an invitation from the Police and was later released that day. “He’s attending to party matters,” he said.