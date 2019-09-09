Magnus Eze, Enugu

Members of De Norsemen Klub International (DNKI) and the Nigeria Police, Enugu State command on Monday, disagreed over allegation of cultism the police leveled against them.

The police had stormed the group’s zonal conference in Enugu, last Saturday and arrested 20 of their members, who were later arraigned at a magistrate court, Enugu and eventually taken on bail.

Speaking to newsmen after they were granted bail, one of them, Okenwa Uka, said that he would sue the police for wrongful arrest and molestation.

Uka argued that their club is duly registered in Nigeria by the Corporate Affairs Commission, and therefore could not have been a cult.

“I’ll sue the OC anti-cult and the police authorities for infringing on my right,” Uka stated.

Frowning at the supposed injustice meted on them, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain lamented the despicable manner the police manhandled him and some of his colleagues.

According to him, they were stripped naked and were detained for six hours before they were paraded and arraigned.

“He paraded us at the police headquarters and subsequently arraigned us before Magistrate Dennis Eko with the charge of unlawful organisation,” he fumed.