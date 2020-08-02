The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) on August 1 took its campaign to the Scripture Union students/youths summit ground at First Baptist Church play ground, Uwani, Enugu.

The students/youths summit tagged Scripture Union (Nigeria) 2020 students/Youths Summit with the theme “Stay on track was organised by Uwani zone of the Enugu area of Scripture Union Nigeria. Addressing participants under the strict observance of NCDC protocols and measures, the National Coordinator POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the overview of the POCACOV campaign, pointing out that “time has come for children/youths to know who their best friends are and the message their best friend are bringing to them.”