SP Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said the group would engage all positive entertainment platforms to discourage the nation’s youths from cultism and other related vices.

Amaraizu said this when an Enugu-based comedian, Francis Ozoakpata, popularly called MC Franchez, visited him at POCACOV secretariat in Enugu on Monday.

He said that the POCACOV campaign would be deployed in all entertainment events to get the attention of millions of youths because of their interest in the entertainment industry.

He said: “For some decades, the entertainment industry has driven the life-style and life-focus of most of our youths and we have decided to explore it to the fullest.

“POCACOV is all about the youth, the individual and how to ensure a crime and cultism-free society.”

He said that POCACOV was an initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, intended solely to save the youths from the claws of cultism and other related vices.

Amaraizu, who is the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, said, “POCACOV’s aim is to make our environment peaceful as well as deepen police-public relations and partnership.”

Responding, Franchez said that he visited to inform Amaraizu, as a POCACOV Ambassador, of his upcoming show in Enugu, tagged: “Franchez D Funny Man’’.

He said that the visit was to reassure the IGP of his passion to check cultism by demonstrating its dangers and destructive tendencies to the youths and society during the event. (NAN)