From Chijioke Agwu, Abakali

Police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the death of an alleged kidnapping kingpin who was shot dead by men of the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Command during an exchange of gunfire in Abakaliki.

Daily Sun gathered that the alleged kingpin had kidnapped one Chukwu Felicia Nkechi of No 3 Eze-Ukwaje street Mill 50, Abakaliki.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, the Command said the incident happened on the 14th December 2021 at about 4 pm.

Odah said that Mrs Chukwu Felicia was kidnapped in her vehicle, a Toyota Corolla 2011 model, along Nsugbe street Abakaliki.

According to her, following a tip-off, police operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action and trailed the kidnappers to their hideout at New Layout Nkaliki in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

She added that the hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire at them adding that the policemen professionally engaged them in a gun duel and during the encounter one of the hoodlums who was later identified by the victim as the gang leader, sustained bullet wound injuries.

He stated that other members of the gang escaped to a nearby bush abandoning the victim and her Vehicle

She added that the victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

‘The victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. The following items were recovered from the scene, One English Berretta pistol, with 9mm live ammunition and the said Toyota Corolla car.

‘The injured suspect was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for medical treatment but was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty. The body was deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation.

‘The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba, has ordered an intensive manhunt of the fleeing gang members as he reaffirms the Command’s continued commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the state.’

