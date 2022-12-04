From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police have killed two suspects who have been on the wanted list of the command.

The deceased suspects – 29-year old Gift Famous aka ‘Bobone’ and 25-year old Edafe Friday Onaibe aka ‘LASLAS 1500’ met their waterloo at Opete community in Ovwian-Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

They were members of the dreaded ‘Momotimi gang’, according to the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the killing in Asaba on Sunday.

Edafe, in a statement, said the suspects had engaged police operatives in gun duel before bowing to superior fire power from the police.

He said the suspects were fatally injured, adding that on the way the hospital, they made confessional statements before giving up the ghost.

He said they “confessed to several robberies, assassination, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu in Ekpan on August 18, 2022, because he took over the position of quarter chairman from him when he (Gift Famous) was in prison, and he could not get back his position when he returned, hence his decision to kill Douglas.

“He also confessed to the murder of one ‘small doctor’ in the same Ekpan axis on August 22, 2022.

“He further revealed that he is responsible for the attempted kidnap/murder of one man (name withheld) in Ekpan, where they shot him in a bid to kidnap him.

“Both suspects who were fatally wounded in the gun duel died before getting to the hospital. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing.”

Edafe used the medium to solicit for more support from members of the public, especially in the area of giving timely, credible and useful information to the police.

He also advised parents/guardians to caution their children/wards, especially the youths to desist from crime, noting that there is obviously no light at the end of the tunnel for any criminal as the end is always predictably disastrous.