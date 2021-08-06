From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has applauded the National Personal Assert Acquisitiomn Scheme, NAPAAS, for its feat in taking care of the family of those who paid supreme the price in the protection of life of the citizenry.

The Inspector General of Police Usman Baba who was represented by the Commissioner of Police Obe Rudolf stated this during the inspection visit at the Muhammadu Buhari NAPAAS Centre Dawarki, Abuja, yesterday.

CP Rudolf said the vision of NAPAAS was in line with its mandate to reduce crime and corruption through enhancing the welfare of its personnel and improve the standard of living of the less privileged in the society. He admonished them to continue in the fight against poverty and uneployment.

The Nigerian polic force saw different items like motor cycle, trycycle known as Keke Napep, Farming equipment etc all these items are giving out to retired personnels of the Armed Forces and paramility for hire purchase in order to upgrade their living status.

Responding, the Managing Director NAPAAS Wali Aminu-Bello commended the effort of the Nigeria Police Force in fighting crime and insecurity in the country and asked for their support and collaboration. He promised to sustain the momentum and to keep advocating for peace and better living of Nigerians

The National Cordinator NAPAAS, Eze Nnadi earlier in his remarks explained their activities and achievements so far, expressed the desire to partner with the Nigeria Police Force in promoting the wellbeing of its serving and retired officers.

National Personal Assets Acquisition Scheme, (NAPAAS) as an economic empowerment program for an improved standard of living, self-reliance, self-sustenance, the eradication of poverty, crime, and insecurity and create an opportunity for employment, rehabilitation & re-integration, and wealth creation for interested ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary and organized pension bodies

