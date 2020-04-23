Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Four of the eight suspects accused of the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, have been handed over to the state government for prosecution.

The state Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adekola Olawoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday night.

Olawoye said police authorities handed over the suspects to the state for prosecution.

He said barring any unforeseen circumstances, the four suspects will appear in court on Friday.

He said the police had launched a manhunt for the remaining four suspects.

The four suspects were arrested penultimate week by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

They were alleged to have been involved in the murder of Mrs Olakunrin in July last year along Benin-Ore express road while she was returning to Lagos after a private visit to Akure, her home town.