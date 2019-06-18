Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has handed over a baby who was allegedly stolen from the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, to the mother, Mrs. Mary Chukwuebuka.

Mrs. Chukwuebuka gave birth at the hospital on Tuesday, May 28, but the baby was allegedly stolen by Leritshimwa Diyal, who disguised herself as medical personnel and took the baby away under the pretence of taking blood sample.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Matthias Tyopev, said the baby was handed over to Mrs. Chukwuebuka, the biological mother after several medical examinations.

“We have handed over the baby to the biological mother, Mrs. Mary Chukwuebuka after medical examination.”

Tyopev said Mrs. Diyal who claimed to have given birth at the kidnappers’ camp has been detained by the police after medical examination showed that she had not given birth before.

He said she would be interrogated and made to face the full wrath of the lawful together with whoever aided the evil act.

Mrs. Chukwuebuka, who spoke to Daily Sun yesterday, said the baby had been handed over to her but they were still at the specialist hospital.

“Yes, the baby has been handed over to me; the baby is now in my custody at the specialist hospital. I will have to clear some bills before we are discharged.

“I am happy that I have found my baby. I remain grateful to good Nigerians, who intervened in the matter, especially, journalists who followed the matter to its conclusion. I am grateful.”