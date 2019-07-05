Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed has received 25 Fulani who were seized since 9th April, by the local volunteer Vigilante groups known as Yan sakai in Dansadau Emirate of Maru local Government area of the state.

The governor said commended the effort of the Police in the state for the feat achieved and urged them to maintain the tempo of restoring peace in the state.

Mohammed congratulated the 25 Fulanis for regaining freedom and therefore called on them to advise their children and relatives to embrace the peace process initiated by the state government for the development of the state and Nigeria.