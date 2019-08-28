Enyimba forward, Stephen Chukwude has found himself in another controversy, few weeks after he was suspended by his club for alleged gross misconduct.

Chukwude was spotted in a viral video where a policeman in Enugu was harassing him because he owns a Mercedes Benz. The 24-year-old was heard asking the police officer what else he wanted after identifying himself and also opening his car’s boot which all confirmed him as a footballer.

However, the policeman countered his statement by alleging that any youth who owns and drives a Mercedes Benz is a yahoo boy (Internet fraudster).

This all happened before the police officer grabbed the footballer’s phone after noticing he was being filmed. Following the awful incident, Chukwude, who has been with the People’s Elephant since 2015, appreciated the public for their show of solidarity.

“Thanks everyone for the effort made today to see that I’m fine and unharmed…after two policemen pulled me over today at Ugwu Oba and tagged me a yahoo boy, after searching and found nothing…. your effort saved a soul today,” he wrote on his Facebook page after his ordeal.