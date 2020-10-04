Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has read the riot act against harrassment and extortion to men and officers of the Command.

Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command to roll out the phone numbers of the Public Complaint Bureau of the Command, in addition to the already released phone numbers, to the general public in order to allow them lodge companlaints against police harassment, brutality and extortion.

Odumosu, while restating his zero tolerance for unethical and inhuman conducts in the police, ordered all checkmating units in the command including provost, X-Squad, CP Monitoring Team and Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), to wake up to their duties and arrest any policeman who deviates from the normal ethics and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)of the Nigeria Police within Lagos State.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi:

‘The Commissioner of Police also urges members of the public to always take the pains of identifying such policemen who harass, brutalise and extort them as Lagos State hosts many police formations aside from the Lagos State Command; such identification is sine-qua-non to immediate investigation and disciplinary actions against the erring personnel.

‘Similarly, Odumosu appeals to the general public to contact the command (Public Complaint Bureau) on the following numbers: 09057597931 (whatsApp), 09010512350(OC PCB), 09010512348, 09090003792.’