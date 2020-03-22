Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says that it has embarked on a harvest of bodies of armed bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds earlier on Thursday after a gun duel with security forces at locations in Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isa, said in a statement at the weekend that a search party headed by the Jibia DPO led to the discovery of seven additional bodies of the bandits at the Shabba forest in the area.

The police had earlier recovered a total of 70 livestock including 19 cows and 34 goats from the hoodlums during an encounter at their den located at Kwari village, near Jibia town, during which three suspected armed bandits were killed on the spot.

According to the PPRO, “the teams are still combing the forest with a view to arresting the surviving bandits, recovering more of their bodies and operational weapons.”

During similar operations at Karo and Garangamawa communities in Dutsinma Local Government Area, the police said that men of Operation Puff Adder killed a suspected armed bandit during a gun battle and recovered 60 rustled cows and 99 goats, among other livestock.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.