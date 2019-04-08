Christopher Oji

The police are yet to get any clue on how to track and apprehend the hoodlums behind the abduction of the acting director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and seven others who were kidnapped by gunmen along Itoikin-Epe road in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area (LCDA) at the weekend.

However, a family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the kidnapers had contacted the family demanding an undisclosed amount of ransom.

Lagos State police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said: “We have deployed our tactical unit to go after the hoodlums, but I don’t want to pre-empt whatever they are doing. What I know is that we have deployed our men to rescue the victims.”

A senior police officer at the command headquarters, Ikeja, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the command had contacted the Inspector- General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to assist in tracking the kidnappers.

“As I am talking to you, we have no clue yet on the whereabouts of the kidnappers and their victims. We have contacted IRT to assist us. Whether the kidnappers have contacted the family, the police are not aware. We have not been briefed.”

The kidnappers on Saturday laid siege to the Iwoye bridge at about 8.pm and stopped vehicles conveying the victims and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Sources said that the axis had become a new haven for kidnappers lately after abducting Ikosi-Ejirin council chairman, Mr. Ajijedidun, Samson Adebisi. Even the Vice Chairman of Lekki LCDA, was last month kidnapped around the axis.

Elkana disclosed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, had immediately deployed a special squad to ensure quick rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.