The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Medical, AIG (Dr) Modupe Olufunmilayo Obembe, has said that the police medical will be repositioned to meet international standards: “The repositioning is a priority and it will ensure we compete favourably with other hospitals in the country

“We will reposition the police medical to the best standard that it can compete with other privately owned hospitals of great repute across the country. We have to equip it like the Nigerian Army hospitals and with the state of art service.

“I have instructed that all officers of the police hospitals must live up to expectations and ready to trained and re-training of staff medical official would be of utmost importance to me.

“I will introduce what we call Staff of the Month and Year award. All these are to motivate the staff to work harder. The staff must also get promoted in line within their counterparts. I have given directive that all police hospitals must be equipped with drugs, as this is the only way to keep patients happy with services rendered.

“There is need for my staff both medical officers and paramedical to educate their patients on what they should do as well as to keep their medical records very confidential. What I am talking about is called patients center care.