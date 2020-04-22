The frequency of the act is creating concern in many quarters, as it is gaining momentum across the country. Tongues are already wagging while questions are being asked, if there is more to this than what is visible to ordinary eyes. Those who should know are articulating if there are any unresolved issues that could be responsible for all these killings.

What is generating this heat, if not the rate of hostility directed at innocent, unarmed civilians by some personnel of the security agencies, especially the police deployed to enforce the lockdown order?

The hostility that has claimed over 18 lives of members of the public cannot be swept under the carpet, since it was not in a war situation.

As at the time the attention of the National Human Rights Commission was drawn to the killings, the figure had risen to 18. Unbelievably, that was when the coronavirus had claimed an equivalent number of victims across the country. Why it is more worrisome is that, despite the inhuman posture of some of the policemen, their reckless urge has not abated. Recklessness could be linked to mental instability.

The records show that seven out of the 18 victims were killed by the police and three were in Abia State. Abia State that has not recorded any death to coronavirus since its importation into the country! Unfortunately, the state is being made to mourn when it is not necessary.

From every indication, Abia had put up commendable commitment in protecting its people from the infectious hands of COVID-19 pandemic. Those efforts were result-oriented.

All the tests in the state have emerged with negative results. So, why would the death that is being avoided via coronavirus be wickedly unleashed on the people of Abia State by armed policemen deployed just to ensure that the people comply with the governor’s order?

Many are quick to ask if both the presidential and governor’s orders indicated that disobedient members of the public should be shot dead.

By shooting innocent Nigerians who, invariably, could be brothers to another security officer serving in another location, aiming to shoot a civilian is unreasonable.

Lockdown order goes with human feelings, not with hostile aggression.

The police officers ought to know that human beings vary in attitude when it concerns compliance with government order they are not abreast with, especially when they were asked to stay at home while they complained of hunger.

Definitely, both the federal and the Abia State governments never intended that any of their subjects should be killed by security personnel while trying to protect them from being infected by the killer virus. That the police shot and killed one, two, three and the number increased to seven, means that the authorities are complacent about the horrific and barbaric disposition of their personnel to members of the public, especially in Abia State.

Human life is sacrosanct and valuable. That is why America can go to war because of the death of one of its citizens. Could this be why millions of Nigerians seek the citizenship of the United States of America? Unfortunately, our government loves to copy policies from America but those like placing value on human life are ignored.

No responsible government would keep quiet while its people are killed just because necessity of life drove them out to look for their daily meal during lockdown.

lt is on record that Abia State governor, Mr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu , was already being victorious in combating the coronavirus in Abia as he brought to bear his wealth of experience as a doctorate degree holder in Biochemical Toxicology and Pharmacology. No wonder all the efforts of the state have been that of a victorious state, with no record of any death to the coronavirus.

Are the policemen deployed to Abia State aware that they can only operate effectively in a coronavirus-free environment, after all their uniforms are not immune to the virus. As officers of the law, there are rules of engagement for various operations as they concern members of the public. The Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, who first gave the order for total lockdown, said, “No Nigerian should, on account of these rules, suffer any harm or pains during this period or any other time in our national life.”

It is more painful losing Abians to our own police officers trained with taxpayers’ money than to an invisible disease call coronavirus. These reckless, hostile, trigger-happy rascals in police uniform operating in Abia State should be flushed out of the system for prosecution, while their superiors should be sent back for retraining in the college.

What do we call this? Why must the police be the courier of death to the people of Abia State, God’s Own State?

Mental doctors believe that acts of hostility often exhibited by security personnel have correlation with the tension emanating either from their place of work or family pressure. Presently, the world is fighting an unseen virus known as coronavirus, which has killed over 50,000 people and it is the talk everywhere around the world. Its effects on mankind is psychological and emotional. The tension and emotional trauma that it elicits could have some mental effects on both members of the public and the security agents deployed to provide protection to members of the public.

At the last check, at least 18 Nigerians, from Lagos, Abuja, Delta and Abia states, have been shot dead by trigger-happy fellows in police uniform, just because they are enforcing the lockdown.

One is quick to ask if these “killer policemen” really passed through the police training college or do they have ulterior motives against Abians?

Were they well briefed before their deployment to the streets?. The unfortunate incident in Abia State needs to be thoroughly investigated because even security observers have been complaining about the recent killings in Abia. Many are of the opinion that this could also be linked to the quality of training in police colleges, which is gradually depreciating.

A time was when training was given topmost priority in the police. Not today, where even the lecturers are not well renumerated, which results in ‘garbage in, garbage out.’

The Abia incident occurred at Uratta Junction, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway in Aba, which is the commercial hubs of the South-East state.

According to reports, a commercial tricycle rider otherwise known as Keke, was arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown order in the state. As is usual with some policemen at check-points, the refusal of the tricyclist to offer bribe triggered an altercation and this attracted angry youths who were observing the incident. It degenerated to the policeman, who did not handle the ugly situation he precipitated better as a law enforcement officer, shooting of one of the youths.

In a statement, the Abia State commissioner for informatio, Mr. John Okiyi, said, “Nobody needs to die if we all do what is expected of us at this time and always. The decision to lock down our state is one made to save the lives of our people.”

