Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Onikan, Lagos State, has launched a manhunt for a man falsely posing as the lawyer and Personal Assistant (PA) to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among other prominent Nigerians.

The man, identified as Ikechukwu, is also alleged to have falsely presented himself as a lawyer and PA to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, and other high profile Nigerians.

The impostor was alleged by the police to have used his fake identity to swindle victims out of millions of naira.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said the case was being investigated by the monitoring unit of Zone 2 Command, led by SP Toafiq Tijani.

According to the police, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) had petitioned the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Shehu Adamu, on the alleged atrocities being committed by the said Ikechukwu who directed the Monitoring Unit to invite him for questioning.

The police source said: “The suspect claimed that he was a lawyer and personal assistant and attorney to many prominent Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC leader Senator Ahmed Tinubu, and former governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Arigbesola. Because of the names of the important personalities whose assistants he claimed [to be], many people were deceived, believing him to be real. He used the opportunity to swindle the unsuspecting victims of several millions of naira. The suspect also perfected his dubious business by acquiring a police orderly who used to escort him anywhere he went. With the police orderly on his side, he was able to convince his victims further that he was genuine.