Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Police command has commenced investigations into the murder of Hon. Karma Agagowei, the Councillor representing Ward 6 in Sagbama Legislative council.

Agagowei and one of his political associates were on Saturday attacked by suspected assassins who eventually killed him. His political associate ,however ,escaped with multiple machete cuts and he is recuperating in a private hospital.

Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butwats, in a statement issued in Yenagoa said a Police team had already commenced investigations to bring the killers to book:“On August, 29, six gunmen accosted a tricycle conveying the deceased, shot him in the chest and took to their heels. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State , Mike Okoli ,led a team of detectives to the scene and also visited the family of the deceased.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the motive behind the unfortunate incident.”

Meanwhile the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Council, Perekeme Bertola has condemned the murder of Agagowei. Bertola in a statement called on security agents to fish out his killers and make them face justice. “I received the sad news of the gruesome murder Agagowei by gunmen with disbelief and shock.”