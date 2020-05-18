Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has declared manhunt for the gunmen that shot dead son of a retired Army General and one time military administrator of Ondo State, Brigadier General Opaleye (retd).

The deceased, Muyiwa Babafumilayo Okpaleye, was shot dead at a popular drinking joint on Adekunle Kuye Street, Surulere, last Thursday.

It was gathered that four armed men shot Muyiwa at close rang before bolting away. One of Muyiwa’s friends, Kunle, who tried to rush him to the hospital was arrested by the police and taken to Soloki Police Station.

It was gathered that all efforts made at convince the police that the deceased was his friend fell on deaf ears. It was gathered that Kunle was interrogated and made to write a statement while Muyiwa’s body was taken to a morgue.

“Unfortunately, Kunle, who made spirited efforts to save his friend was clamped into detention while the case was transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation,” one Fafai, who claimed to have witnessed the shooting said.

It was also gathered that Opa, as the victim was popularly called, is the last child in the noble family of Opaleye.

He was working with a sporting outfit, City Sports, and he lived at Ajose Adeogun Street in Victoria Island.