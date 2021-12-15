From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has disclosed that the drunk officer captured in a viral video has been identified and detained for disciplinary action.

The CP in a statement provided to reporters by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Wednesday, said the drunk officer, Sgt Onatunde Joba, will be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

The police commissioner said investigation and disciplinary action have commenced and the officer would be made to suffer for his action.

The CP disclosed that the officer is already undergoing an Orderly Room Trial at the police command.

‘The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to rid the Command of all forms of unethical behaviours, unprofessional acts and indiscipline, has identified, arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Onatunde Joba that was drunk and whose video went viral.

‘I want to state that the stringent disciplinary action he would face will serve as a deterrent to other officers of his likes, as the command under my watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is capable of tarnishing the image of the Force, or unbecoming of a police officer,’ the CP stated.

