TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, has disclosed that preliminary investigation showed that the kidnappers of the female lawyer, Paulette Bisola Ajayi, had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to kidnap her the same day at her residence.

Mukan, who also clarified that the kidnappers used military camouflage to abduct Miss Ajayi, said their identity has already been known to the security agency.

He made this known yesterday when members of the taskforce set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police, while addressing the members said the police had intensified efforts to ensure the unconditional release of the female lawyer.

He, however, assured the members of the NBA that the police would do everything to provide security to every citizen including lawyers.

Earlier, the leader of the NBA delegation, who is also the first Vice President of NBA, John Akpokpo-Martins, informed the Commissioner of Police that they were in the State to collaborate with the security agency to secure the immediate release of their colleague Paullete Ajayi.

Akpokpo-Martins, in his address, appealed to CP Mukan to increase the search for quick unconditional release of their female colleague abducted two days ago in Port Harcourt.