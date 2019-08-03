Molly Kilete Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has raised concerns about a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Nigerian government by the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, calling it a ‘treasonable felony’ and warning that acts of terrorism would not be tolerated.

Adamu, who gave the warning in Abuja, said that the Nigeria Police Force would “not stand idly-by and watch any individual or group” cause anarchy in the country.

The IGP, while stressing that Nigerians have the right to protest, however warned that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government which, he said, would amount to a “clear revolution.”

In a statement signed by Force public relations officer Frank Mba, IGP Adamu says: