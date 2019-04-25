Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an end to the current 12-hour, 2-shift work structure in the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect.

This comes as the IGP attributes the high frequency of extra-judicial killings, misuse of firearms and other criminal activities perpetrated by police perssonnel, to work-related and emotional stress, conditions he said disorients most police officers.

The IGP gave the order at the opening of the maiden conference of Heads of Nigeria Police Medical Services which held at the Force Headqarters, Abuja.

With the new order, it is expected that no police personel is expected to work more than 8 hours in a day, just as there would no longer be the traditional two-shift work structure which is the current practice in the Force.