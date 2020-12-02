Few hours after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police , Hakeem Odumosu ,warned Bankers not to carry money in bullion vans without adequate police escort, the command has impounded two billion vans loaded with money at the Ajah area of the State. Mr Odumosu who met with the bankers Tuesday ,described Bank managements as nonochalant and not being conscious of Security and safety of billion vans and their drivers. The CP who frowned at the lackadaisical attitudes of banks and financial institutions in Lagos State to the security of bank facilities and cash in transit said it would no longer be business as usual .

Following the warning of the CP , Area commander Ajah ,ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi , impounded two bullion vans filled with money.ACP Olugbemi was said to have impounded two bullion vans belonging to Bankers warehouse .

A Police source said the vehicles were impounded for violating approved standard species escort procedure which included an escort vehicle in front and at back with minimum of four mobile policemen in each vehicle with bullion van at the middle.

The source said that as of the time of arrest of the drivers and impoundment of the bullion vans ,they were without single escort vehicle which has been their usual practice.

Another senior police officer, said: “The arrest was sequel to the commissioner of Police meeting with the management of Banks and their subsidiaries on Tuesday ;towards the end of the meeting, ACP Olugbemi was said to have vowed to arrest any violator and true to his vow, he ordered the impoundment of the two bullion vans found somewhere in Ajah and Lekki for breach of security. For quite sometimes ,banks and their subsidiaries had jettisoned the standard approved species escort procedure which had in number of times caused security breaches , it’s expected that this recent action will put an end to breach of procedures”.

The Commissioner of Police, at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 1, with Banks and Cash In Transit officials, at the conference hall of the police command, GRA, Ikeja, kicked against conspiracy, security lapses and unprofessionalism suspected to have been exhibited by banks and CIT officials in the attacks on bullion vans in Lagos State recently.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) , SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated :” In particular, the police boss referred to the attack on a bullion van at Langbasa- Ajah Area of Lagos State recently, where there was no adequate and/or official deployment of men for such movement. The two policemen allegedly on the escort movement were procured illegally and without the knowledge of the command. “This kind of a movement is condemned and unacceptable in totality”.

“He ,therefore ,ordered that henceforth, adequate security must be provided for their facilities and movement of cashes (cash in transit) after due approval for such movement by the Commissioner of Police as the police command will no longer tolerate any kangaroo security arrangement for cash in transit in the state.

“The police boss also directed that Standard Operating Procedure on Species Escort (movement of valuables) must be sustained; noting that there must be minimum of two operational vehicles conveying fully armed policemen escorting a bullion van which must be fully armoured.