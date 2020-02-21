Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three truck loads of vandalised equipment of the Delta Steel Company (DSC), Ovwian Aladja in Delta State have been intercepted as they were being ferried to unknown destination by the suspected vandals.

DSC is a critical national infrastructure with the capacity to employ over 50,000 workers when functioning in full capacity.

The vandalised equipment including an assortment of iron and steel items, our correspondent learnt, are worth millions of naira. A native of the area, one Michael Panama was arrested by the police for alleged connection with the crime.

The suspect was caught with N1.2 million with which he allegedly attempted to compromise security operatives.

An unnamed Indian national who is believed to coordinate the criminal activities of the syndicate of economic saboteurs is now on the run, according to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the development to our correspondent in Asaba on Friday.

Inuwa condemned the act of economic sabotage by expatriates with the active connivance of unscrupulous locals, assuring of his command’s readiness to get to bottom of the vandalisation and theft of DSC equipment and fittings.

According to Inuwa, a crack team of the command’s ‘Safe Delta’ acted on a tip-off and trailed the three trucks laden with the stolen equipment before impounding them on the highway, adding that the occupants of the trucks fled on sighting his men.

He said that the suspect (Panama) was subsequently apprehended when the syndicate allegedly attempted to compromise security operatives and cover up the ugly deal by releasing the impounded trucks to them.

“The suspect, Mr. Michael Panama was used with a view to make the police compromise, not knowing that we are not the type of policemen that will see such economic sabotage happening in our country and will keep quiet.

“They wired the sum of N1.2 million with a view to bribing even law enforcement personnel – of course the police – so that they couldn’t get those items released.

“As we speak (yesterday), the suspect is with us; the three trucks loaded with the items vandalised and stolen are with the police, and the money is with us, and we will tender it – as a matter of fact we have already tendered it as part exhibits recovered.

“We will never, and can never, compromise on the integrity of this job. We cannot compromise with people who are out to sabotage the economy of this nation. DSC Aladja is a critical national infrastructure even,” he said

