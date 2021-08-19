From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to the Aba Area Command, Abia State have arrested some members of a kidnapping gang who killed their victim, a 37-year-old businessman; Uzoma Daniel after collecting ransom.

Late Daniel was earlier this year, reportedly abducted from his compound at Ngwa Road by Unity Street in Aba South Local Government Area by gunmen who had trailed him in a tricycle from his place of business.

The abductors took their victim in his 300 Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to their hideout in Ntighauzo in Obingwa Local Government Area.

While Daniel was in his captors’ den, they contacted the wife and demanded for ransom of N700,000, which the lady provided.

After collecting the ransom, they shot the man dead and demanded for an additional ransom of N300,000.

It was when the victim’s wife, unknown to her that her husband had been killed, while going to drop the second amount, that police operatives followed her and arrested the culprits.

It was when police arrested some of the gang members who came to collect the ransom, that they (police) were taken to the hoodlum’s camp in a forest at Ntighauzor where they dumped their victim’s body”.

The kidnappers during interrogation confessed that late Daniel was killed by one of them who was asked to look after him while they had gone to collect the initial N700, 000 ransom.

When police raided their hideout, one English Pump Action and one locally made short-double barrel guns were recovered from the kidnappers, while the late Daniel’s SUV was yet to be recovered.