Adamawa state police command has arrested 319 suspected criminals and recovered six AK-47 rifles.
“During the period under review, the command arrested a total of 319 suspected criminals that committed various offences, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, rape and homicide.
“The command also recovered dangerous weapons, such as six AK47 rifles, nine Dane guns and over 400 knives and cutlasses.
“A total of 465 wraps of Indian hemp were also recovered.”
The Adamawa police boss said “that during the command’s operations and investigations, some stolen items, like a Toyota Camry car, 13 tricycles, six Plasma television sets and assorted handsets, were also recovered.
About “285 out of the suspects have already been charged to court, while 34 others were still under investigation.”
