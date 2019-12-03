Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa state police command has arrested 319 suspected criminals and recovered six AK-47 rifles.

The suspects who were arrested over various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, among other offences, have already been charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.

This was made known by the Adamawa state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madiki, on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa state.

Madaki who attributed the success of the recent clampdown to the hard work and dedication of men and officers of the command, said the command is ready to deal with criminal elements in the state.