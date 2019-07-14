Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Police operatives attached to the Anambra State Command of Operation Puff Adder, in conjunction with the Special Anti-Cult unit (SPACS) have arrested 90 suspected cultists in continuation of its raids on their hideouts in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Awka said the latest efforts was in keeping with the avowed determination of the newly- posted Commissioner of Police in Anambra, John Abang, to rid the state of criminal elements.

The PPRO also said cars and motorcycles- snatching syndicate was also smashed leading to the recovery of a Toyota car and a tricycle snatched at gunpoint.

Giving a breakdown of the breakthroughs so far, he said that six suspected cultists each were arrested in Obosi and Ogidi axis while 15 others were picked up in Ihiala, 12 in Awka, 15 in Nsugbe, 12 in Oko, 18 in Onitsha, six in Igbariam and Awkuzu.

He disclosed that from all the raids carried out and total number of suspects arrested, 28 were screened out, 15 suspects were charged to court while 12 suspects were placed under police supervision for being under aged even as 35 others are still undergoing investigation.

Haruna said exhibits recovered from the suspects included six machetes, three daggers , one black berret and some quantities of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

On the car snatching syndicate, he said that on the 8/7/2019 at about 11:pm,following intelligence report, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division in conjunction with a vigilance group arrested at Nkwelle Ogidi, one Praise Okolie Tochukwu ‘m’ of the same address.

“ Suspect conspired with his accomplices now at large and snatched at gunpoint a Toyota spider car with registration number FJK 54 CC from one Okpalaezekoli Ifeanyi ‘m’ of Omagba phase 1 Onitsha around 7:pm same date.

The “suspect confessed to the crime and the vehicle was recovered from his possession and registered as exhibit. The case is under investigation and effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice,” he said.