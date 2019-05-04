Geoffrey Anayanwu, Awka

A couple, Chinonso and Oluebube Anyanwu have been arrested by the men of the Anambra State police command for allegedly selling their three-day-old baby boy at the cost of N300,000.

The command has also apprehended a 27-year-old lady, Ogochukwu Onourah, and her male accomplice, 23-year-old Abuchi Mba, for allegedly robbing her Facebook friend of money and other valuables.

Confirming the arrests, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said the Anyanwu couple 32 and 20 years respectively who hail from Ibiasiegbe in Imo State, conspired and sold their baby to one Sandra Odimege of Umuezike, Amorka in Ihiala local government of Anambra State at N300, 000.

Haruna noted that they were arrested following intelligence report by police detectives attached to Area Command Ihiala saying: The “suspects conspired and sold their biological son (a baby boy of three days old) at rate of N300,000 to one Sandra Odimege ‘f’ of Umuezike, Amorka in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“The three suspects have been arrested and the baby recovered in good condition. Meanwhile, case is under investigation, after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”

On the Facebook friend robbery, the police image maker said that at about 2:15 pm on Friday, one Emerole Ikechukwu from Irete village, Owerri, Imo State reported at Ogidi Police Station that a female Facebook friend of his (Ogochukwu) lured him from Imo State to Ogidi, Anambra State.

According to the Ikechukwu, upon arrival at about 1:15pm, the supposed friend directed a bike man who picked and took him to the bush where he was robbed at gunpoint of his money (N7, 000 cash), his ATM card where another sum of (N10, 000) was withdrawn and other valuables.

Haruna further said that, “following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division traced and arrested one Abuchi Mba ‘m’ aged 23 years of Ikenga, Ogidi and recovered the victim’s bag containing his clothes from him.

“Consequently, discreet investigation also led to the arrest of the lady, one Ogochukwu Onourah, ‘f’ aged 27 years of Ilongodo, Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State. The two suspects have confessed and effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to Justice.”