Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a-30-year-old man, Nwabueze Anaka, for allegedly stabbing his mother to death at Umunakwa Oraifite community of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect after stabbing his mother Mrs. Grace Anaka, a 50 to death, fled the community before the police arrested him.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect, said that the matter had been transferred to State Criminal and Investigative Department for discreet investigation.

“It would be recalled that on the 27/8/2019 at about 6:am, one Nwabueze Anaka ‘m’ aged about 30years of Umunakwa, Oraifite, allegedly stabbed his mother, one Grace Anaka ‘f’ aged about 50 years to death and took to his heels.

“Meanwhile following intelligence report, police detectives attached to Central Police Station, Onitsha in collaboration with Oraifite Division have arrested the murder suspect today 28/8/2019 in his hideout at Onitsha.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include a travelling bag and a knife reasonably suspected to have been used in perpetrating the act,” Mohammed stated.