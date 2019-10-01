Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Police in Anambra State have arrested a 20-year-old, sugarcane seller for allegedly killing his colleague following a minor disagreement.

The suspect, one Jubrin Mohammed, who hails from Jigawa State was said to have stabbed and killed 25-year-old Hamisu Ibrahim also a sugarcane seller from the same state when both engaged in a disagreement on Monday.

Eye-witness said both engaged in a hot disagreement which led to a fight along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Onitsha before the deceased was stabbed by the suspect, Mohammed.

The eye-witness who pleaded anonymity said all efforts by passers-by to separate the fight proved abortive as Mohammed to the surprise of everyone pulled a knife and wasted no time in stabbing Hamisu.

He further said that the Hamisu was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital but unfortunately gave up the ghost on the way and was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), said the matter was reported at the Awada Police Station and police detectives attached to the division visited the scene of the crime and promptly arrested the suspect.

He further said the “victim was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while relatives of the deceased declined autopsy on religious ground.

“However, photographs were taken and corpse released to relatives as requested for burial according to Islamic rites.”

Haruna said that the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, had ordered for the transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court.