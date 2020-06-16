The Police in Delta on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Gideon Akwaran, a staff of College of Education, Agbor, who was recently reported missing.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who made the confirmation to newsmen in Asaba, said that Akwaran’s lifeless body was found in Agbor on Monday by passers-by.

The deceased was reported missing on May 31 after leaving home to buy foodstuff in the market.

Onovwakpoyeya said police had commenced investigation into the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding it.

“A case of missing person was reported at the Agbor Police Division; it was transferred to the State CID, Asaba, before the person was discovered dead,” she said.

Some community sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Akwaran informed his neighbours of his intention to buy foodstuff before leaving the house.

They said that the decomposing body of Akwaran was found in a bush along the Agbor-Asaba Expressway. (NAN)