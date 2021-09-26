From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck in the sleepy Obinomba community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State where a 29-year old birthday celebrant, identified as Gift, was allegedly shot dead by a policeman.

The incident reportedly happened at a hotel where the deceased had gathered his relatives, friends and wellwishers to mark his 29th birthday anniversary.

Trouble was said to have started when a team of police officers attached to Obiaruku divisional headquarters stormed the venue apparently in search of fleeing cultists who earlier murdered a youth in Obiaruku.

A community source informed that on sighting the policemen, the celebrant stepped out to explain to them that it was his party.

“It was like the police came to raid the bar where he was having his birthday. The boy came out to tell the police that he was having his birthday, that they were not fighting, and that the people were there to celebrate him.

“But one of the officers ran back and cocked his gun trying to harass the boy. The deceased attempted to run. But the officer aimed at his leg.

