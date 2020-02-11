Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday paraded two members of a kidnapping syndicate that specialised in the abduction of expatriates within the Niger Delta region.

The gang is said to be responsible for the abduction of 18 expatriates in Escravos, along Burutu-Bayelsa waterways, in early December 2019.

The suspects include Longlife Ebi Ernest and Seivemefa Rowland Karibo, a native of Kubie in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, the suspects are among 82 others arrested for various criminal offences across the state in the month since he assumed duty.

Giving the breakdown of suspects, Inuwa said 41 persons were arrested for armed robbery, eight for kidnapping, 16 for cultism, four for murder, eight for internet fraud and five for stealing.

In the course the arrests, Inuwa said 35 firearms, 266 live and expended cartridges, two stolen vehicles and 62 live ammunitions were recovered.

The command also recovered bags of Indian hemp, cartons of codeine, assorted mobile phones, sim cards, POS machine, over N400,000 in cash, a tricycle, among other items.

The Commissioner, who said the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigations, regretted that the Command had lost some of its committed officers in the line of duty during the period under review.

Inuwa added that the losses did not deter “us but have rather strengthened the personnel of the Command by putting extra efforts to achieve the remarkable breakthrough.”

He commended residents of the state for their support through prompt release of information, assuring that the confidence reposed in the Command will not be betrayed.