From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command late Wednesday announced the recovery of a human skull and other human remains in a bag.

The recovery was made in the bush near Obiaruku in the Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Just last month, five members of a deadly kidnap gang specialising in selling victims’ body parts to ritualists were arrested by the police.

Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali, who confirmed the recovery of the skull and other body parts, in a statement, added that additional three suspects were arrested.

Ali said the confession of one of the five suspects earlier arrested led to the arrest of the latest three by operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) of the Command.

‘The confession of one of the suspects, one Emmanuel Ojibi (18), led SAKCCS operatives to the arrest of the trio of Razaq Ifamaye (38), Gbenga Olawuyi (50) and Samson Oduni (31),’ the commissioner said.

‘Upon interrogation, Razaq Ifamaye who confessed to the crimes led operatives to Shegelo Beach, Obiaruku where a Baco Bag containing human skull and other human parts suspected to be that of a was recovered.

‘One Chikogwu Isaac AKA Ikukwu (38), in whose premises the exhibit was found, instigated four others who are now at large to attack operatives in order to prevent them from making the recovery.

‘He was, however, arrested and the human remains were taken to the Agbor General Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

Saying that the matter was still being investigated, Edafe suspected that the body parts could be that of a female victim who was kidnapped on February 5, 2021, while returning from the farm.

According to him, the five suspects who were earlier arrested include Emmanuel Ojibe (18), Osam Ogolime (21), Ossai Reuben (22), Odigili Chukwutem (33), and Ukpaka Confidence (20).