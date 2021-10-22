Police in Imo on Friday in Owerri appealed to residents to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of those who attacked Isiala Mbano police station on Thursday.

Assailants went to the station in five cars and three motorcycles at about 6 p.m. on Thursday and threw petrol bombs at the building.

The police said in a statement issued by the spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam that the station building which was already compromised during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests was further damaged by the petrol bombs.

Abattam added that the police were able to repel the gunmen who fled when the police returned fire.

He stated also that one officer was injured in the attack, but no arm was lost.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

According to Abattam, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Hussaini, appealed to residents to help to protect police stations and assist the police to arrest the fleeing assailants.

CP Hussaini commended officers and men of the division for their gallantry in repelling the attack and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He also thanked people of the state for their “unflinching support’’ and enjoined them to continue to work in synergy with the police and other security agencies to combat crime. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .