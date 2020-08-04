The Police Command in Jigawa on Tuesday attributed the successes recorded in the low crime rate in six months to crime preventive strategies adopted and efficient service delivery.

SP Abdul Jinjiri, the Command’s Spokesman, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Jinjiri noted that rape which recorded 35 reported cases between January and June had the highest figure in the command’s crime statistics.

The spokesman said that armed robbery had the second highest crime recorded with 21 suspected armed robbers arrested within the period under review.

Jinjiri said that homicide recorded 18 reported cases within the period while 13 unnatural offences and five kidnappings were also recorded.

He was optimistic that with the combined support from members of the public and the command’s commitment toward curtailing crime and criminality, the state would be more peaceful for the remaining year.

NAN reports that the command had in 2019 recorded 61 reported cases of rape and indecent assaults, 32 armed robbery cases, 52 homicide cases, 13 unnatural offences and four kidnappings.

NAN reports that the command had in its 2019 projection and plan for 2020, promised to adopt community policing as one of the most effective way of crime control.

According to the plan, part of the strategies was to embark on robust enlightenment by engaging the communities in dialogue to resolve their problems, using policing process toward achieving crime control. (NAN)