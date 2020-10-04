Desmond Mgboh Kano To Editor

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 26 year old housewife, Haua Abdullah for hacking her two children to death.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the suspect who is a resident of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State had attacked and killed her two biological children, namely Irfan Ibrahim aged 6 and Zuhura Ibrahim ‘aged 3.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer , DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, whi signed the statement said that the suspect, who is currently at large, also wounded 10 year Aisha Sadiq of the same address, before fleeing to an unknown destination.

He said that a team of detectives were immediately deployed the scene of the crime while adding that the victims were all taken to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital Kano where doctors confirmed the two children dead,

He added that the said Aisha Sadiq had been transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital,* treated and discharged.

He equally disclosed that the Commissioner of Police,, Habu A. Sani has since directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Nasiru Gusau, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Gwale Division to arrest the suspect within 24hours.

Meanwhile, latest report indicated that the suspect has been apprehended by the police.

On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used a machete and an aluminium made pestle to attack the three children, causing severe injuries on them

The case has beentransferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.