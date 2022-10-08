From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Police in Kano. Saturday announced the arrest of one Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq, suspected to have escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja. during the recent jailbreak

A statement issued by the Command’s pokesperson, Supritendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa at the weekend said his arrest followed

credible information and sustained intelligence gathering.

The 25 year old suspect who resides at Badarawa Quarters, Kaduna North LGA, Kaduna State wa nabbed at Rangaza Quarters, Ungogo LGA, Kano State a few days ago.

The statement disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had since directed that the suspected escapee be handed over to the authourities of the Nigeria Correctional Service for further action.

The Commissioner appreciated residents of Kano State for their continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.

He urged them to continue to pray for the state, and the nation and to report any suspicious incident to the nearest police station. End.