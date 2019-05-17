Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have arrested a suspect, Chris Metu, carrying 33 cartons of Tramadol tablets estimated at the cost of N1 billion.

The suspect, including the hard drugs, was intercepted on Thursday, at No 157 Miller Road, in the city.

Kano State Police Commissioner, Mohammad Wakili, who paraded the suspect and the confiscated drugs, said that the drugs were intercepted in the premises of a company, Ugo Lag on May 17, 2019, based on an intelligence tip off.

The commissioner also announced the arrest of one Aliyu Khalid of Sheka Quarters, Ibrahim Alasan, Mohammad Ahmad of Gwammaja Quarters and Chukwujeku Felix of Sabon Garri Quarters in the state.

According to the command, “they were arrested with 1 rubber of ‘Suck and die,” two cutlasses, a breaking implement and large quantities of hard drugs respectively.”

The commissioner described the arrests as very encouraging, saying that the arrest and removal of the drugs from circulation in the market was an extra-ordinary feat by the police.

He challenged the society to intensify efforts aimed at eradicating drugs in the society even as he said that they would commence the immediate prosecution of all the suspects in the court of law.

He appealed to the public to assist the police with information that would lead to the arrest of similar drug peddlers in the society.