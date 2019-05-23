Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi state police command Thursday arrested 25 hoodlums including kidnappers, armed robbers, motorcycle thieves and others who have been terrorising parts of the state in the last few weeks.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the State Headquarters, the state police commissioner, Hakeem Busari said the command’s continuous onslaught against kidnapping, armed banditry, and other heinous crimes has continued to yield positive results through strategic policing and investigations.

Among those paraded are five Fulani herdsmen who specialize in kidnapping, robbing and terrorising motorists along Obajana- Kabba highway and other parts of okunland.

He said police acting on top off swooped on the criminals at that hide out in Ofere in Kabba bunu local government area of the state.

He gave the names of the suspects as Adamu Hassan, Umar Saliu, Ibrahim Musa, Usman Abubakar, and Muhammad Bello.

Items recovered from them include one AK47 rifle with 30 round ammunition, two pump action rifle, and one single barrel gun.

Also paraded are 10 other suspects who specialize in armed robbery and said to have been terrorizing Ayingba and it environs in the last few months and seven others arrested variously at Idah, ibaji and loer parts of Igala land.

Also paraded was one Jeremiah Abon a driver of one Dr. Mrs. Grace Gunwa former chairman of ijumu local government who colluded with one Samuel Oroile that he had been kidnapped and was demanding a ransom from his employer.

The CP said when detectives swung into action, they recovered the Kia saloon car in Kaduna where the driver sold it away and arrested the driver and his collaborator.

When interrogated the suspects confessed committing the crimes

The CP said as soon as investigations were completed, the suspects will be arraigned in court.