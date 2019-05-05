Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six suspects in connection with the supply of poisonous meat and cow hide aka “ponmon.” The command also recovered a truck load of poisonous meat and dangerous chemicals used in poisoning the hide. The items were recovered in a shop in Igando area of the city.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Bala Elkana, who made the disclosure said: “On Saturday at about 5 am, acting on the strength of information from a credible source that a truck load of cow skins, popularly called ‘ponmon,’ suspected to be poisonous were heaped in a warehouse at No 9 College Road, Igando, a team of police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, Igando, mobilised to the scene.

“The huge pillage and pyramid of poisonous ‘ponmo’ and the chemicals used in the preservation of the skins were recovered. One TATA truck with registration number AKD-375-XB which was used in conveying the goods was impounded.

“Officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health were contacted and after due examination, the cow skins were confirmed to be poisonous and not fit for consumption. Six suspects, Yinka 50 , Onabanjo, 40, Omowumi, Taiwo, 43, Iyabo , and Kazeem, 40 , were arrested in connection with the case.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Zubairu Muazu, has assured Lagosians that the command is determined to continually protect life and property of the people as well as preservation of public health and safety as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the source and destinations of the poisonous food items and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.