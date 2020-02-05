Christopher Oji, Lagos

There is total lockdown at the Iyana Ipaja area of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway with commercial tricycle (‘Keke’) and motorcycle (‘Okada’) operators barricading the road and destroying commercial buses.

The Okada and Keke operators, armed with guns, machetes, daggers and broken bottles, disrupted commercial activities and vehicular movements on the road.

They were shootings and throwing of stones on passersby and motorists.

The police are presently trying to disperse the rampaging protesters who are protesting the state government’s restrictions on their activities in some local government areas, bridges and routes in Nigeria’s largest city and most populated state.