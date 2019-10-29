The Lagos State Police Command has trained its officers attached to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on community engagement and security services.

The one-day workshop which was approved by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, and facilitated by the United Kingdom-based security company, Target Search Global (TSG) which was held at the department’s lecture hall at the SCID, Panti, Yaba, focused on how to better the officers in the area of crime fighting .

The Officer-in Charge of the SCID, DCP Yetunde Longe, said that the training became necessary in order to reaffirm the vision and dedication of the Inspector-General of Police towards reforming the police and equipping them with modern ways of tackling crime.

DCP Longer said: “The Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police are working tirelessly towards reforming the police and ensuring maximum safety of lives and properties. This is why the CP has approved this training in order to further help us improve on our relationship with members of the public as one of the steps in achieving this goal.

One e of the facilitators of the workshop, lead consultant of Target Search Global, Mr. Olufemi Aratokun-Ale, added that the training focused on unveiling new trends and techniques of combating security issues and eliminating security threats in Nigeria.

Other areas of focus during the training included mental-health awareness, intelligence profiling, criminal data collection, modern interview technique, forensic evidence analysis, and so on.