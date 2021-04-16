The Lagos State Police Command says it is worried over continuous violation of traffic laws by commercial motorcyclists known as `Okada’, warning that its officers are out to arrest and prosecute offenders.

The Police Spokesman in Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that activities of the motorcyclists were becoming a threat to lives on major highways, including the prohibited Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridors.

NAN reports that motorcyclists now carried two passengers and ride one-way from Mile-12 to Maryland, Ikorodu to Maryland, Ikeja Along to Abule-Egba or Sango-Otta, Mile-2/Orile to Idumota.

Adejobi also warned passengers encouraging the riders to violate the law by accepting to be carried against traffic, stressing that both riders and passengers would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, passengers using bikes are well informed and already know the law, and should follow due protocol because sometimes it can cost their lives.

The spokesman pointed out that one of the challenges the police faced was the enforcement of law and order, stressing that many people were recalcitrant as they don’t obey or respect laws.

“On the issue of Okada, the command is trying its best. It’s basically the main duty of the Task Force, comprising of police officers and other security personnel under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police.

“If you go from Oshodi to Ikeja Along, you will see these motorcyclists; they flood the BRT lanes and sometimes cause accidents.

“Their lawlessness has made them lose their members and their bike associates. The Task Force officers are moving in fast and as many as possible have been arrested. We are also fortunate that the state government has given us two mobile courts in Oshodi.

“With the mobile courts, we don’t waste time in cases like traffic offenses and others. The two mobile police courts rely and act on time; they listen to us and decide immediately.

“Most of them are being fined and many bikes are forfeited to the government. The Lagos State Command’s message to motorcyclists or motorists is for them to obey the law,” he warned.

Commenting on attacks on policemen and other security officers by motorcyclists, the spokesman said those caught so far in the act had been charged to court immediately.

Adejobi, however, warned that further attacks on policemen or other security agents would not be taken lightly. (NAN)